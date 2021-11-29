Sonar (PING) Reaches Market Cap of $16.61 Million

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $187,939.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00063009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00072603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00095891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,311.40 or 0.07544680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,010.50 or 0.99764871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sonar Coin Profile

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken . The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.