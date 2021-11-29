Sologenic (SOLO) Hits Market Cap of $651.80 Million

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Sologenic has a total market capitalization of $651.80 million and $1.69 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for $3.26 or 0.00005634 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sologenic has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00062663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00095388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,362.82 or 0.07541704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,153.54 or 1.00526082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,953,245 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Buying and Selling Sologenic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sologenic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

