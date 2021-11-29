Snowflake (SNOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $362.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.11 billion, a PE ratio of -118.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.52. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.76.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 872,223 shares of company stock worth $292,708,383 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snowflake stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

