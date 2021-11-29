SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.03 and last traded at $30.45. Approximately 18,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,513,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -0.41%.

In related news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SM Energy by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

