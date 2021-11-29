Skycoin (SKY) Price Reaches $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $6.20 million and $165,346.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063050 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00072706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00095523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.22 or 0.07548765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,867.14 or 0.99704172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

