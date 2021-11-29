Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins currently has a C$22.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of TSE SKE opened at C$12.47 on Friday. Skeena Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$9.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of C$788.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.23.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and eight mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 4,546 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine covering an area of approximately 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

