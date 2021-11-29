SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Hits $1.86

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $54.68 million and $4.23 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00229647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

