Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SPXCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Exchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY opened at $100.00 on Monday. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.78.

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities; Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities; Data, Connectivity & Indices; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.