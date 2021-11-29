Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) Short Interest Update

Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 47,000.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQC opened at $33.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.75. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is an increase from Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF makes up 1.6% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC owned about 36.14% of Simplify Growth Equity PLUS Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

