Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after acquiring an additional 216,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $160.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.18.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

