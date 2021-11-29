SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) versus MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Critical Survey

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SilverSun Technologies alerts:

28.3% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.64 $180,000.00 N/A N/A MOGU $73.63 million 0.87 -$50.06 million ($0.58) -1.26

SilverSun Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MOGU.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42% MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58%

Volatility & Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 283.88%. Given MOGU’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats MOGU on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for SilverSun Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverSun Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.