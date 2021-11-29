SHPING (SHPING) Price Hits $0.0021

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $76,680.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043666 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00235621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,149,778 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

