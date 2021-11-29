Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Drops By 57.1%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter worth $253,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $995,000. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,177,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

