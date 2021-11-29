Short Interest in Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) Decreases By 90.9%

Trident Brands Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TDNT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDNT opened at $0.04 on Monday. Trident Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Trident Brands (OTCMKTS:TDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Trident Brands had a negative return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 1,749.39%.

Trident Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of branded consumer products and food ingredients. Its portfolio includes Brain Armor, Trident Sports Nutrition, and Everlast Nutrition. The company was founded on November 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

