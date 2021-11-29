Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Grows By 118.5%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 118.5% from the October 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.8 days.

Temple & Webster Group stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. Temple & Webster Group has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Get Temple & Webster Group alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Temple & Webster Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates an open e-commerce platform that offers approximately 180,000 products, including rugs, bar stools, coffee tables, and office furniture under the Temple & Webster brand.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple & Webster Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple & Webster Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.