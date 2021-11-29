Short Interest in Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Declines By 66.7%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLGHY opened at $18.40 on Monday. Telenet Group has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $22.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. HSBC cut Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.