Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Rises By 392.4%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, an increase of 392.4% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,356,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SFOR opened at $0.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.33.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

