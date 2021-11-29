Short Interest in Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Grows By 400.0%

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SRGZ opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Star Gold Company Profile

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

