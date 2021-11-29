Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Decreases By 76.7%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAB opened at $9.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $80,393,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $15,833,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $12,650,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 55.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,167,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 417,587 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $11,148,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

