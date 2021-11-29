Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Rises By 391.4%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a growth of 391.4% from the October 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 413.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
