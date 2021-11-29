Short Interest in Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Rises By 391.4%

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,500 shares, a growth of 391.4% from the October 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 413.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHPMF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

