Short Interest in RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Declines By 86.0%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSASF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RESAAS Services has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. RESAAS Services had a negative return on equity of 1,659.28% and a negative net margin of 406.80%.

Resaas Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of design, development, and commercialization of a cloud-based social business software platform for the real estate services industry. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, which is a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations; and BrokerOS, which is an online communication hub that helps its agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.