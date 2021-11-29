Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Increases By 250.0%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PFTAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PFTAU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,622,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,872,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,960,000.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portage Fintech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.