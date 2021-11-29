Short Interest in Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Rises By 300.0%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

POFCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petrofac has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 24,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,840. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

