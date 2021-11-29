Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Drops By 65.2%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.05. 686,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,084. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.86. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $105,581.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 128,252 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 327,378 shares of company stock worth $439,784 over the last 90 days. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PED. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.