Short Interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Drops By 65.2%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.05. 686,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,084. The stock has a market cap of $88.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.86. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.50.
In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 77,067 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $105,581.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 128,252 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $157,749.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 327,378 shares of company stock worth $439,784 over the last 90 days. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
