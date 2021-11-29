Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Expands By 417.0%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,500 shares, an increase of 417.0% from the October 31st total of 167,200 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GRIL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 27,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,589. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.99. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

