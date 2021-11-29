Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Drops By 62.0%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 696,200 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the October 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

NERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

