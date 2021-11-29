Short Interest in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Rises By 213.5%

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 213.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 52.2% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 29,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 12.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93,903 shares during the last quarter.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

MGU traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,393. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.