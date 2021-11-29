Short Interest in Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Expands By 370.0%

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a growth of 370.0% from the October 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 188.0 days.

Shares of Maanshan Iron & Steel stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. Maanshan Iron & Steel has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $0.61.

Get Maanshan Iron & Steel alerts:

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers hot and cold rolled, galvanized, and color coated strips; ship plates, container use strips, electric steel, pipe steel, etc.; H-beam, angle, and channel sections; cold-heading wire rods; and train wheels for wagon cars.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maanshan Iron & Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.