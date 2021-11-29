Short Interest in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Decreases By 64.8%

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the October 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.69. 110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,660. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.16. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter.

