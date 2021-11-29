Short Interest in KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Grows By 431.0%

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,755,600 shares, an increase of 431.0% from the October 31st total of 895,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.2 days.

KWGPF remained flat at $$0.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. KWG Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.72.

Get KWG Group alerts:

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.