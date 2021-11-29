Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Increases By 284.7%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 284.7% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.20. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $73.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.
Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.