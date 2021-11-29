Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Increases By 284.7%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 284.7% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSML traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.20. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.41. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $73.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter valued at about $231,000.

