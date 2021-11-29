Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Declines By 87.0%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Izotropic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

