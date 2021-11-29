Short Interest in Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Declines By 87.0%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Izotropic stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,685. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.31.
About Izotropic
