Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Grows By 1,100.0%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
HTLZF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.81.
About Hamilton Thorne
