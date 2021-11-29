Short Interest in Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Grows By 1,100.0%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HTLZF opened at $1.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. Hamilton Thorne has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.81.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

