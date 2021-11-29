Short Interest in Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Decreases By 89.2%

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decline of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EPAZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,104. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get Epazz alerts:

Epazz Company Profile

EPAZZ, Inc engages in the development of software applications. It offers managed hosting, pathways integration management, virtual private server and network, user and file management, reports, help desk, stakeholder management, website statistics, and active directory integration. The company was founded by Shaun Passley in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.