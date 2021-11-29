Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Declines By 99.4%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,817,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMED stock opened at $0.07 on Monday. Electromedical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Electromedical Technologies alerts:

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.