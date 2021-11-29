Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Increases By 179.5%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 179.5% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of ETB opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

