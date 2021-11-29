Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Expands By 140.0%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $35.01 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $53.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.6292 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.