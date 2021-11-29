Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Decreases By 52.3%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 512,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 213,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,968.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,320,632.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,088 shares of company stock worth $1,526,072. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,275.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 173.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 118,327 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $235.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 161.73% and a negative net margin of 652.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

