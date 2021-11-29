Short Interest in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Grows By 163.1%

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a growth of 163.1% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPAC opened at $6.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $553.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.37. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.