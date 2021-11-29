Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Decreases By 98.9%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BETRF stock opened at $0.23 on Monday. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.78.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

