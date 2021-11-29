Short Interest in AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Decreases By 56.5%

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the October 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AXIM opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. AXIM Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses in the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm also involves in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

