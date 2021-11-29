Short Interest in Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Rises By 121.4%

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Autoneum alerts:

OTCMKTS ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.88. Autoneum has a twelve month low of $165.87 and a twelve month high of $165.87.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.