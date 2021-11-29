Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Decreases By 74.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the October 31st total of 61,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 50,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTX stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

