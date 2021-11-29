Shard (SHARD) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Shard has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $585.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shard has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shard

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

