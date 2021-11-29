SG Capital Management LLC Sells 28,001 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 40.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,001 shares during the quarter. Sleep Number makes up about 1.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $80.54 on Monday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

