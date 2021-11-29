SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HNI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,671,000 after buying an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HNI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of HNI by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 676,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HNI by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,109,000 after buying an additional 70,545 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

