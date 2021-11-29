SG Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the period. Huron Consulting Group comprises about 2.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $47.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.92 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

