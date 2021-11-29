SG Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 96,898 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,481,000. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for approximately 4.2% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of WMS opened at $125.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $134.84.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $103,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,421 shares of company stock worth $92,758,833 in the last three months. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

