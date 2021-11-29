Sequent Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in American Tower by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $262.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $273.34 and a 200 day moving average of $274.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.71.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

