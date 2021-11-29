Sequent Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,659 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 845.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $212.37 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $164.85 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average is $201.74.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

